George Washington visits Richmond following Lopez’s 22-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (9-4) at Richmond Spiders (10-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -2.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts George Washington after AJ Lopez scored 22 points in Richmond’s 77-72 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spiders have gone 8-1 at home. Richmond ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Michael Walz leads the Spiders with 6.7 boards.

The Revolutionaries have gone 1-0 away from home. George Washington ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Richmond averages 82.9 points, 10.1 more per game than the 72.8 George Washington allows. George Washington averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Richmond allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lopez is averaging 12.2 points for the Spiders. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Jean Aranguren is averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Revolutionaries. Rafael Castro is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 86.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

