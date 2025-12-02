George Washington takes on Dayton in conference matchup

Dayton Flyers (4-3) at George Washington Revolutionaries (3-5) Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes George Washington and…

Dayton Flyers (4-3) at George Washington Revolutionaries (3-5)

Washington; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes George Washington and Dayton square off on Wednesday.

The Revolutionaries have gone 2-1 at home. George Washington averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Flyers are 1-1 on the road. Dayton is 2-2 against opponents with a winning record.

George Washington’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Dayton allows. Dayton averages 69.3 points per game, 0.4 more than the 68.9 George Washington gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Kamari Sims is averaging 9.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9%.

Nayo Lear is averaging 16.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Flyers. Fatima Ibrahim is averaging 11 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 blocks.

