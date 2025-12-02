George Washington secures 84-70 win against Army

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Castro’s 16 points helped George Washington defeat Army 84-70 on Tuesday. Castro also contributed…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Castro’s 16 points helped George Washington defeat Army 84-70 on Tuesday.

Castro also contributed seven rebounds for the Revolutionaries (7-2). Garrett Johnson added 14 points and nine rebounds. Christian Jones also finished with 14 points.

Jaxson Bell finished with 15 points for the Black Knights (3-7). Ryan Curry added 14 points and seven assists for Army. Jackson Furman had 11 points.

George Washington took the lead for good with 7:04 left in the first half. The score was 45-37 at halftime, with Johnson racking up nine points. Castro led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

