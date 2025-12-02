George Mason takes on Fordham after Walton’s 20-point showing

Fordham Rams (6-3) at George Mason Patriots (5-4) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Fordham…

Fordham Rams (6-3) at George Mason Patriots (5-4)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason hosts Fordham after Zahirah Walton scored 20 points in George Mason’s 81-67 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Patriots have gone 4-0 at home. George Mason averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Rams are 1-2 on the road. Fordham is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Mason makes 39.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Fordham has allowed to its opponents (35.0%). Fordham has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 39.5% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13 points and 2.1 steals. Walton is shooting 47.7% and averaging 22.0 points.

Alexis Black is averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Rams. Ugne Sirtautaite is averaging 8.7 points.

