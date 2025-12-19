George Mason hosts Tall and No. 25 Princeton

Princeton Tigers (10-1) at George Mason Patriots (6-5, 1-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25…

Princeton Tigers (10-1) at George Mason Patriots (6-5, 1-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Princeton plays George Mason after Fadima Tall scored 28 points in Princeton’s 81-63 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Patriots have gone 5-1 at home. George Mason averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 away from home. Princeton is 8-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

George Mason averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 12.6 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Tall is averaging 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Madison St. Rose is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.