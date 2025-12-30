George Mason hosts Lear and Dayton

Dayton Flyers (7-5, 0-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (6-6, 1-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (7-5, 0-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (6-6, 1-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits George Mason after Nayo Lear scored 27 points in Dayton’s 75-66 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Patriots have gone 5-2 at home. George Mason has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flyers have gone 0-1 against A-10 opponents. Dayton averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

George Mason is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Dayton allows to opponents. Dayton has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is averaging 20 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lear is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Flyers. Fatima Ibrahim is averaging 8.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 54.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.