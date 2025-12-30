George leads Syracuse against Clemson after 22-point outing

Clemson Tigers (10-3) at Syracuse Orange (9-4) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Clemson after…

Clemson Tigers (10-3) at Syracuse Orange (9-4)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Clemson after Naithan George scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 77-48 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Orange are 8-1 on their home court. Syracuse ranks third in the ACC in team defense, allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Tigers have gone 0-2 away from home. Clemson is seventh in the ACC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 3.8.

Syracuse’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The Orange and Tigers square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is averaging 11.3 points for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dillon Hunter is averaging 9.3 points for the Tigers. RJ Godfrey is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.