George and Syracuse host Clemson

Clemson Tigers (10-3) at Syracuse Orange (9-4)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Clemson after Naithan George scored 22 points in Syracuse’s 77-48 victory against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Orange have gone 8-1 at home. Syracuse averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 0-2 away from home. Clemson ranks ninth in the ACC with 36.1 rebounds per game led by RJ Godfrey averaging 5.8.

Syracuse scores 74.6 points, 8.8 more per game than the 65.8 Clemson gives up. Clemson has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Godfrey is scoring 11.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. Jestin Porter is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

