Garry puts up 20, South Dakota State knocks off Dakota Wesleyan 94-62

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Kalen Garry scored 20 points as South Dakota State beat Dakota Wesleyan 94-62 on Friday.

Garry also added five rebounds for the Jackrabbits (7-5). Joe Sayler scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Damon Wilkinson had 15 points and shot 7 of 10 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Tyson Stevenson led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Easton Neuendorf added 10 points for Dakota Wesleyan. Andrew Younan had eight points.

