Garry leads South Dakota State against Omaha after 20-point game

Omaha Mavericks (7-8) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces Omaha after Kalen Garry scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 99-71 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Jackrabbits are 4-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Damon Wilkinson averaging 6.0.

The Mavericks have gone 2-5 away from home. Omaha is fifth in the Summit League scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

South Dakota State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 6.3 more points per game (77.3) than South Dakota State allows to opponents (71.0).

The Jackrabbits and Mavericks square off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkinson is averaging 12.2 points and six rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Jaden Jackson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lance Waddles averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Ja’Sean Glover is shooting 47.3% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

