Garland and San Jose State host Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (7-2) at San Jose State Spartans (5-5)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays Stanford after Colby Garland scored 27 points in San Jose State’s 89-83 overtime victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Spartans are 4-1 on their home court. San Jose State is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinal play their first true road game after going 7-2 to start the season. Stanford ranks fifth in the ACC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Oskar Giltay averaging 2.5.

San Jose State scores 75.1 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 72.2 Stanford allows. Stanford averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is shooting 53.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Spartans. Jermaine Washington is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Benny Gealer averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Ebuka Okorie is averaging 21 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

