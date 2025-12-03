Gardner-Webb visits Queens, aims to break road slide

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-9) at Queens Royals (3-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -12.5;…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-9) at Queens Royals (3-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -12.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Queens looking to end its seven-game road slide.

The Royals are 3-0 in home games. Queens is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-6 in road games. Gardner-Webb is 0-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Queens scores 80.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 90.4 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 66.0 points per game, 19.0 fewer points than the 85.0 Queens allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nasir Mann is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers.

Spence Sims averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Jacob Hudson is averaging 10.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

