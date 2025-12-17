Gardner-Webb visits East Tennessee State, aims to end road losing streak

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-9) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-8) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-9) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-8)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb hits the road against East Tennessee State looking to stop its six-game road skid.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-3 at home. East Tennessee State ranks second in the SoCon with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Meghan Downing averaging 3.4.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. Gardner-Webb averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

East Tennessee State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Downing is averaging 6.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Buccaneers. Anala Nelson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Amina Gray is averaging 10.9 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Amira Ofunniyin is averaging 9.4 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 56.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 32.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

