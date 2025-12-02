Gardner-Webb takes on Queens, looks to break 9-game slide

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-9) at Queens Royals (3-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb enters the…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-9) at Queens Royals (3-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb enters the matchup with Queens after losing nine games in a row.

The Royals have gone 3-0 at home. Queens ranks sixth in the ASUN with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nasir Mann averaging 3.3.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. Gardner-Webb ranks ninth in the Big South giving up 90.4 points while holding opponents to 51.5% shooting.

Queens’ average of 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 66.0 points per game, 19.0 fewer points than the 85.0 Queens allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mann is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Royals. Yoav Berman is averaging 13.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 38.1%.

Jacob Hudson is averaging 10.7 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Spence Sims is averaging 9.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.