Gardner-Webb plays Wake Forest on 7-game road skid

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-10) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 1-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-10) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 1-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Wake Forest looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Demon Deacons are 7-3 in home games. Wake Forest averages 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-7 on the road. Gardner-Webb has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Wake Forest averages 67.2 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 66.8 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Wake Forest gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Carter is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Grace Oliver is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Makayla Legette is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Amina Gray is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 54.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.