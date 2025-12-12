Gardner-Webb faces Western Carolina, aims to end home slide

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-9) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-9) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb…

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-9) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-9)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on Western Carolina looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-2 in home games. Gardner-Webb ranks seventh in the Big South in team defense, allowing 67.9 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Catamounts are 0-3 on the road. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Ally Hollifield averaging 3.8.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 40.4% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina’s 34.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (42.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amira Ofunniyin is averaging 9.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Amina Gray is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hollifield is averaging 11.5 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Catamounts. Betsey Burnett is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 55.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 54.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

