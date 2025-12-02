Gardner leads Idaho against Oral Roberts after 21-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-5) at Idaho Vandals (7-1) Moscow; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Oral Roberts…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-5) at Idaho Vandals (7-1)

Moscow; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Oral Roberts after Kyra Gardner scored 21 points in Idaho’s 83-61 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Vandals are 4-0 in home games. Idaho leads the Big Sky averaging 84.5 points and is shooting 43.9%.

The Golden Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit with 12.4 assists per game led by Kayten Donley averaging 2.4.

Idaho scores 84.5 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 80.5 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Idaho gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Hassmann is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Vandals. Gardner is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jalei Oglesby is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Anna Trusty is averaging 14.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

