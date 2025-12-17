Gallatin leads Eastern Washington against UCSB after 22-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-4) at UCSB Gauchos (9-1, 2-0 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-4) at UCSB Gauchos (9-1, 2-0 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on UCSB after Ella Gallatin scored 22 points in Eastern Washington’s 71-69 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Gauchos are 2-0 in home games. UCSB is first in the Big West with 14.8 assists per game led by Madison Naro averaging 4.1.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 away from home. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 68.3 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

UCSB makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Eastern Washington has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Eastern Washington scores 9.6 more points per game (68.3) than UCSB gives up to opponents (58.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Borter is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Gauchos. Olivia Bradley is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.0%.

Elyn Bowers is averaging 14 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Jaecy Eggers is averaging 13.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.