Gailes and Canisius host Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-8) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-7)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces Saint Peter’s after Shariah Gailes scored 20 points in Canisius’ 65-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Golden Griffins are 2-2 on their home court. Canisius is ninth in the MAAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Gailes averaging 3.1.

The Peacocks are 0-5 on the road. Saint Peter’s is seventh in the MAAC with 30.9 rebounds per game led by De’Naya Rippey averaging 8.8.

Canisius is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, the same percentage Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s 30.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 15.3 percentage points lower than Canisius has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gailes is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.9 points for the Golden Griffins. Corniya Clay is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Rippey is averaging 13.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Peacocks. Carys Roy is averaging 5.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

