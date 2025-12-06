Furman visits Georgia Southern following Garrett’s 24-point performance

Furman Paladins (4-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-3) Statesboro, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Furman…

Furman Paladins (4-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-3)

Statesboro, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Furman after Destiny Garrett scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 70-44 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Eagles are 3-1 on their home court. Georgia Southern averages 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Paladins are 0-3 on the road. Furman ranks third in the SoCon shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Georgia Southern averages 73.0 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 70.9 Furman allows. Furman’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has given up to its opponents (41.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Eagles. McKenna Eddings is averaging 12.3 points.

Clare Coyle is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Paladins. Alyssa Ervin is averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

