Furman secures 79-69 victory against Harvard

Thomas added five rebounds for the Paladins (6-4). Alex Wilkins added 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had five assists. Cooper Bowser finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 12 points. Eddrin Bronson added 11 points.

Robert Hinton led the Crimson (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, five assists and three steals. Ben Eisendrath added 10 points for Harvard. Austin Hunt also finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

