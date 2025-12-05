Furman hosts Harvard after Hinton’s 35-point game

Harvard Crimson (5-5) at Furman Paladins (5-4) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays Furman after…

Harvard Crimson (5-5) at Furman Paladins (5-4)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays Furman after Robert Hinton scored 35 points in Harvard’s 78-71 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Paladins have gone 3-1 at home. Furman is second in the SoCon with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Johnston averaging 7.2.

The Crimson are 2-3 in road games. Harvard scores 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Furman averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 69.7 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 71.7 Furman gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.1%.

Tey Barbour is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 11.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. Hinton is averaging 16 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

