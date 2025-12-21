Furman hosts Charleston Southern following Hafemeister’s 29-point performance

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-5) at Furman Paladins (8-4) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -9.5;…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-5) at Furman Paladins (8-4)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces Furman after Jesse Hafemeister scored 29 points in Charleston Southern’s 113-90 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Paladins are 5-1 in home games. Furman averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Alex Wilkins with 4.8.

The Buccaneers are 2-4 in road games. Charleston Southern is third in the Big South scoring 86.3 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Furman averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern scores 16.4 more points per game (86.3) than Furman gives up to opponents (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkins is scoring 16.2 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Paladins. Cooper Bowser is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brycen Blaine is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Hafemeister is averaging 12.2 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 40.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

