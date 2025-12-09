Furman earns 105-57 win over Bob Jones

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Cooper Bowser scored 24 points as Furman beat Bob Jones 105-57 on Tuesday. Bowser had six…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Cooper Bowser scored 24 points as Furman beat Bob Jones 105-57 on Tuesday.

Bowser had six rebounds and three steals for the Paladins (7-4). Tom House scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Ben Vanderwal had 15 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the line.

Justin Skelton led the Bruins in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Bryson Felder and Shad Vander Hart both added eight points for Bob Jones, respectively.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

