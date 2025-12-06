Fulmore, Elon Phoenix to face Fauntleroy, East Carolina Pirates on Sunday

Elon Phoenix (3-4) at East Carolina Pirates (4-5) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces…

Elon Phoenix (3-4) at East Carolina Pirates (4-5)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Elon in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Pirates have gone 2-2 in home games. East Carolina is fifth in the AAC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Anzhane Hutton averaging 2.7.

The Phoenix are 1-2 in road games. Elon is fourth in the CAA with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Quinzia Fulmore averaging 5.4.

East Carolina scores 70.3 points, 6.7 more per game than the 63.6 Elon allows. Elon’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than East Carolina has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Barner averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 26.2% from beyond the arc. Kennedy Fauntleroy is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.4 points.

Tyana Walker averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. LaNae’ Corbett is averaging 8.9 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.