Fulks has 24 points, 12 assists to help UCF beat FAU 85-80 for 10th straight win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Themus Fulks had 24 points and 12 assists, Riley Kugel scored 18 points, and…

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Themus Fulks had 24 points and 12 assists, Riley Kugel scored 18 points, and UCF rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Florida Atlantic 85-80 on Tuesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

UCF (11-1) has won 10 games in a row.

Jamichael Stillwell scored 15 points and Jordan Burks 14 for the Knights. John Bol, a 7-foot-2 Mississippi transfer, had 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the sophomore’s first career double-double.

Xander Pintelon led FAU (8-4) with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 4 of 8 from behind the arc, and Kanaan Carlyle had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Elohim and Devin Williams scored 13 points apiece.

Fulks converted a three-point play that gave the Knights an eight-point lead — the largest of the game — with 6:28 to play. Elohim scored in the paint to cut FAU’s deficit to 77-76 with 1:42 remaining, but Fulks answered with a basket before Kugel made two free throws and then threw down a dunk to push the lead to seven with 20 seconds left.

The Owls used a 17-5 first-half run to take a double-digit lead before Carlyle and Amar Amkou hit 3-pointers 30 seconds apart to give Florida Atlantic its biggest lead of the game at 30-16 with 6:17 to go until halftime.

UCF made just six of its first 19 field-goal attempts but shot 57% (26 of 46) the rest of the way.

Up next

Florida Atlantic kicks off its American Athletic Conference slate at home against UTSA on New Year’s Eve.

UCF hosts No. 17 Kansas to open its Big 12 Conference schedule on Jan. 3.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.