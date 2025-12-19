Fresno State hosts Sandvik and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-6, 1-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wyoming Cowgirls (4-6, 1-0 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Fresno State after Henna Sandvik scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 83-60 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 on their home court. Fresno State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowgirls are 1-0 against MWC opponents. Wyoming ranks fourth in the MWC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Lana Beslic averaging 3.5.

Fresno State scores 62.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 59.5 Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 55.7 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 57.8 Fresno State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Cowgirls meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emilia Long is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Danae Powell is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games.

Malene Pedersen is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 16.8 points. Sandvik is averaging nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

