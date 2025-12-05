Fresno State hosts Preston and Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (5-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-3) Fresno, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits Fresno State…

Pepperdine Waves (5-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-3)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits Fresno State after Shorna Preston scored 21 points in Pepperdine’s 69-58 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 on their home court. Fresno State is third in the MWC in team defense, allowing 55.5 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Waves are 2-2 on the road. Pepperdine is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.6 turnovers per game.

Fresno State makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Pepperdine averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 3.0 per game Fresno State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlyn Rean is shooting 54.0% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs. Ava Marr is averaging 5.5 points.

Seleh Harmon is shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 9.6 points. Elli Guiney is averaging 15.3 points and 3.1 assists.

