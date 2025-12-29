Freshman Tounde Yessoufou scores 28 to help Baylor thump D-II’s Arlington Baptist 124-61

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Tounde Yessoufou scored a season-high 28 to lead six Bears in double figures and Baylor…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Freshman Tounde Yessoufou scored a season-high 28 to lead six Bears in double figures and Baylor breezed to a 124-61 victory over Division II’s Arlington Baptist on Monday.

Yessoufou made 12 of 15 shots and all four of his free throws for the Bears (10-2), now 8-0 at home. He added seven rebounds, five assists and six steals.

Isaac Williams IV scored 22 on 9-for-11 shooting, and Dan Skillings Jr. totaled 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Baylor. Sophomore Cameron Carr had 17 points and a career-high 10 assists for his second double-double; Michael Rataj added 15 points and 12 rebounds for his third; and Caden Powell tallied 12 points and 15 rebounds for his second.

Baylor made nine of its first 10 shots in jumping out to a 24-5 lead in the first 5:33. Williams had 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting as all six Bears who played in the first half scored at least 10 to help build a 69-33 advantage.

Baylor shot 79.4% from the floor before the break (27 for 34). Arlington Baptist shot 32% but had a 6-1 edge in 3-pointers.

Baylor shot 73.5% at the finish (50 for 68) and outscored Arlington Baptist 86-20 in the paint.

Zion Bourgeois scored 20 to lead the Patriots. Donte Jones scored 12 off the bench.

Baylor: At TCU on Saturday in a Big 12 Conference opener.

