Freshman star Aaliyah Chavez’s 33 points lead Oklahoma to overtime win over North Carolina State

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Freshman star Aaliyah Chavez scored a season-high 33 points, and No. 9 Oklahoma rallied to beat North Carolina State 103-98 in overtime in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Chavez, a 5-foot-10 guard, was coming off a season-best 29-point effort last Saturday in a win over Florida State.

Sahara Williams and Raegan Beers each scored 21 points for the Sooners (8-1), who won their seventh straight since losing their second game of the season to UCLA. Oklahoma scored at least 100 points for the fourth consecutive game.

Zoe Brooks scored 25 points, Khamil Pierre had 19 points and 20 rebounds and Tilda Trygger added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolfpack (5-4). They lost despite outrebounding the Sooners 57-48.

NO. 6 MICHIGAN 82, CENT. MICHIGAN 40

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson had season highs of 21 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 6 Michigan rout Central Michigan.

Olson scored 12 points and fellow sophomore guard Mila Holloway added nine of her 16 points during a third quarter that saw the Wolverines (7-1) stretch an 11-point halftime lead to 59-32. Michigan turned it into a rout by outscoring the Chippewas 23-8 in the fourth quarter.

Ayanna-Sarai Darrington led Central Michigan (5-3) with 11 points and five rebounds.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 92, MOUNT ST. MARY’S 44

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa scored 17 points, and seventh-ranked Maryland remained undefeated with a win over Mount St. Mary’s.

The Terrapins are 10-0 for the second consecutive year and the fifth time in 11 seasons. Maryland has won 25 nonconference home games in a row.

Breanna Williams matched a career high with 12 points, while Yarden Garzon, Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu and Kaylene Smikle each added 10 for the Terps. Kyndal Walker had a career-high eight assists.

NO. 8 TCU 84, INCARNATE WORD 56

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Donovyn Hunter scored 21 points, Marta Suarez had 16 points and 12 rebounds and No. 8 TCU extended its school-record home winning streak to 30 games with a victory over Incarnate Word.

Olivia Miles had 15 points and six assists for the Horned Frogs, who never trailed while reaching 9-0 for their third season in a row since Mark Campbell became their coach. Maddie Scherr added eight points and eight assists.

Miles, the transfer from Notre Dame, has at least 15 points and five assists in all nine games for TCU. She is the first player from one of the Power Four conferences with that kind of season-opening streak, and is the only player nationally averaging at least 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds a game.

NO. 14 BAYLOR 112, SE LOUISIANA 47

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott had 15 of her 23 points in a scorching first quarter when No. 14 Baylor shot 88% and dished 11 assists and the Bears cruised to a win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Bella Fontleroy scored 20 points for Baylor (8-1). Yuting Deng added 11 points and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, who had 14 rebounds, and Kiersten Johnson both had 10 points. Jana Van Gytenbeek had 12 assists to go with eight points as the Bears had 36 helpers on 47 baskets.

Scott made all six of her field goal attempts and both free throws and Baylor made 15 of 17 shots, including a string of 11 straight makes, in the first quarter. The Bears had a 32-0 run and led 36-7. The Lions were 3 of 16, missing 12 straight after making their opening bucket.

NO. 15 VANDERBILT 81, VIRGINIA 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 28 points, reaching 1,000 for her career, and added seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals as No. 15 Vanderbilt used a big third quarter to defeat Virginia in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Commodores took control in the third quarter, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers and 10 of 11 shots overall, stretching a four-point halftime lead to 63-41. Blakes had 11 points in the quarter to help her become the fast player in Vanderbilt history to reach 1,000 points, doing so in 42 games. The sophomore is the ninth woman to reach the milestone that quickly.

Justine Pissott hit a 3-pointer that put the lead in double figures for good, 43-32 just over three minutes in and Blakes scored seven points in a closing 12-2 run with Pissott’s 3 making a 22-point lead. Virginia had seven turnovers and Vanderbilt turned that into 13 points.

NO. 17 KENTUCKY 64, MIAMI 48

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tonie Morgan scored 20 points and No. 17 Kentucky took control in the third quarter Wednesday night to defeat Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Morgan had a three-point play and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions to start a 12-0 run in the middle of the third quarter that gave the Wildcats a 45-28 lead. The Wildcats made 9 of 15 shots. Miami made 5 of 10 but had six turnovers while Kentucky did not have a giveaway.

Clara Strack added 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two clocks for Kentucky (9-1). Teonni Key had 11 points.

Both teams shot a frigid 31% in the first half, going a combined 3-19 from 3-point range. The Wildcats led most of the way, including 26-23 at the break.

NO. 19 TENNESSEE 65, STANFORD 62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Talaysia Cooper scored a go-ahead layup with 6 seconds left on the way to 19 points and a career-high 10 steals as Tennessee forced 30 turnovers, and the 19th-ranked Lady Vols beat Stanford 65-62 in the first matchup between the storied national power programs in nearly three years.

Stanford’s Lara Somfai missed two free throws with 13 seconds left but Nunu Agara rebounded the second and scored the putback to tie the game at 62, giving Tennessee (6-2) another chance with 12.1 seconds left. Agara missed a driving layup with 2 seconds to go.

Agara’s 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining pulled Stanford within 62-60 and she finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds as Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer watched her former team from the stands.

NO. 24 OKLAHOMA ST. 73, NORTH TEXAS 55

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Achol Akot had a double-double and No. 24 Oklahoma State defeated North Texas.

Jadyn Wooten added 15 off the bench for the Cowgirls (9-1), who won their fourth straight. Akot, who had 14 rebounds, and Amari Whiting, both had 10 points. Whiting had nine rebounds.

Andi Schissler had 12 points to lead the Mean Green (5-3).

The Cowgirls shot 7 of 11 in the first quarter, going 4 of 6 behind the arc, offsetting seven turnovers to take a 20-12 lead. They also had a 13-3 rebounding advantage.

