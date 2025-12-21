Freshman Roman Siulepa scores season-high 28 as Pittsburgh thumps Penn State 80-46

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Roman Siulepa scored a season-high 28 points and Pittsburgh cruised to an 80-46 victory over…

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Freshman Roman Siulepa scored a season-high 28 points and Pittsburgh cruised to an 80-46 victory over Penn State on Sunday at Giant Center.

Siupela made 10 of 16 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Panthers (7-6) in the first matchup between the teams since 2017.

Omari Witherspoon had 15 points off the bench for Pittsburgh on 5-for-7 shooting with three 3-pointers. Damarco Minor totaled 11 points and seven assists.

Freddie Dilione V had 23 points — on 10-for-17 shooting — and six rebounds to pace the Nittany Lions (8-4).

Siulepa hit two 3-pointers and scored eight in the first 8:45 to help Pittsburgh jump out to a 21-9 lead. He began a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer and capped it with layup.

Minor sank a stepback 3-pointer with 17 seconds left and the Panthers doubled up Penn State 40-20 at the break. Dilione had 13 points to account for 65% of the Nittany Lions’ offense, and Kayden Mingo scored five of his nine points. The pair combined to make 7 of 13 shots, while their teammates went 0 for 14.

Penn State held Pittsburgh to one point through the first 5:27 of the second half and trimmed its deficit to 42-30 on Mingo’s layup.

Brandin Cummings answered with a jumper and two free throws to ignite a 25-9 run. Siupela scored 15 in the spurt, capping it with a three-point play for a 67-39 advantage as the Panthers pulled away.

Up next

Penn State: Hosts North Carolina Central on Dec. 29.

Pittsburgh: At Miami in ACC play on Dec. 30.

