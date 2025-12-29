Freshman Meleek Thomas scores career-best 28 points as No. 18 Arkansas beats James Madison 103-74

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Freshman reserve Meleek Thomas scored a career-high 28 points and No. 18 Arkansas beat James Madison…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Freshman reserve Meleek Thomas scored a career-high 28 points and No. 18 Arkansas beat James Madison 103-74 on Monday night.

Thomas shot 8 of 16 from the floor and 6 of 10 from 3-point range. He scored 18 points in the first half as Arkansas (10-3) built a 20-point lead at the break and extended its home winning streak to eight games this season.

Freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half. Acuff and Thomas combined for 30 of Arkansas’ 48 points in the opening 20 minutes. D.J. Wagner pitched in with 14 points and Malique added 11.

Bradley Douglas led James Madison (7-7) with 19 points, and Justin McBride added 13. The Dukes fell to 1-7 in road games this season.

James Madison closed within 16 points with 10:43 left in the second half before Arkansas went on a 15-0 run that included two 3-pointers by Thomas.

James Madison tried to keep pace and shot 12 for 32 from long distance, but Arkansas capitalized when mistakes occurred, forcing 14 turnovers and scoring 21 points off the giveaways.

Up next

James Madison: Opens Sun Belt Conference play at Arkansas State on Saturday.

Arkansas: Hosts No. 19 Tennessee to start its Southeastern Conference season on Saturday.

