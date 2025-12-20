Freshman Ebuka Okorie scores season-high 32 to lead Stanford over Colorado 77-68

PHOENIX (AP) — Freshman Ebuka Okorie scored a season-high 32 points to help Stanford beat Colorado 77-68 on Saturday night…

PHOENIX (AP) — Freshman Ebuka Okorie scored a season-high 32 points to help Stanford beat Colorado 77-68 on Saturday night in the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Okorie made 6 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers and 18 of 21 free throws for the Cardinal (10-2). He entered averaging 21 points per game.

Benny Gealer hit three 3-pointers and scored 13, adding three steals for Stanford in a third straight victory. Chisom Okpara scored 11 but made only 3 of 12 shots and 4 of his 10 free throws.

Barrington Hargress had 16 points and six assists to pace the Buffaloes (10-2). Sebastian Rancik totaled 14 points and eight rebounds, while reserve Isaiah Johnson scored 11.

Rancik and Hargress both had nine points by halftime to help Colorado build a 35-33 lead.

Hargress followed his 3-pointer with a fastbreak layup, and the Buffaloes took their largest lead at 29-22 with five minutes left. Gealer had 3-pointers on both sides of one by Ryan Agarwal, and the Cardinal used a 9-2 run to tie it 33-all. Felix Kossaras scored with 1:37 remaining for the final points of the half.

Gealer hit a 3-pointer to tie it 37-all, sparking a 9-0 run for a six-point lead, and the Cardinal led for the final 18:20. Oskar Giltay scored to give Stanford its largest lead at 65-49 with six minutes left.

Up next

Stanford: Hosts Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

Colorado: Hosts Northern Colorado on Dec. 28.

