Freitag’s 20 lead Buffalo past Western Michigan 88-71

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Daniel Freitag scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Western Michigan 88-71 on Saturday in a Mid-American…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Daniel Freitag scored 20 points as Buffalo beat Western Michigan 88-71 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Freitag also had six assists for the Bulls (10-2, 1-0). Ryan Sabol added 19 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Tim Oboh shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Jalen Griffith led the way for the Broncos (5-7, 0-1) with 18 points and four assists. Western Michigan also got 13 points from Hudson Ward. Jayden Brewer had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Buffalo took the lead for good with 14:30 remaining in the first half. The score was 41-28 at halftime, with Sabol racking up 15 points.

Buffalo extended its lead to 58-41 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.