Freitag scores 33 as Buffalo downs Northern Illinois 81-67

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Daniel Freitag’s 33 points led Buffalo past Northern Illinois 81-67 on Wednesday.

Freitag added five rebounds for the Bulls (12-2, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Ryan Sabol shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Ezra McKenna went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Dylan Ducommun led the Huskies (5-8, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and four assists. Taj Walters added 13 points for Northern Illinois. Makhai Valentine finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Buffalo took the lead for good with 13:15 left in the first half. The score was 43-29 at halftime, with Freitag racking up 17 points. Freitag scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help Buffalo secure the victory.

