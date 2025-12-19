Freitag leads Buffalo against Western Michigan after 31-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (9-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-6) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Western Michigan…

Buffalo Bulls (9-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-6)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Western Michigan after Daniel Freitag scored 31 points in Buffalo’s 73-70 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Broncos are 4-1 on their home court. Western Michigan is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls are 3-1 in road games. Buffalo averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Western Michigan’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 77.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 79.5 Western Michigan gives up.

The Broncos and Bulls match up Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Griffith is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 1.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Trey Lewis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Derrick Talton Jr. is averaging 4.5 points for the Bulls. Freitag is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.