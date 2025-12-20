Freitag leads Buffalo against Western Michigan after 31-point game

Buffalo Bulls (9-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-6) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1; over/under…

Buffalo Bulls (9-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (5-6)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Western Michigan after Daniel Freitag scored 31 points in Buffalo’s 73-70 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Broncos are 4-1 in home games. Western Michigan ranks third in the MAC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Brewer averaging 6.1.

The Bulls are 3-1 in road games. Buffalo scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Western Michigan averages 74.4 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 71.4 Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 77.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 79.5 Western Michigan allows to opponents.

The Broncos and Bulls square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Griffith is scoring 15.8 points per game with 1.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Broncos. Brewer is averaging 14 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Freitag is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

