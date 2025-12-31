Fournier and Duke host Boston College

Boston College Eagles (4-11, 0-2 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (7-6, 2-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST…

Boston College Eagles (4-11, 0-2 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (7-6, 2-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke takes on Boston College after Toby Fournier scored 22 points in Duke’s 71-51 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-1 in home games. Duke is fifth in the ACC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Emilee Skinner averaging 3.0.

The Eagles are 0-2 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Duke’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Boston College allows. Boston College has shot at a 36.8% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fournier is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kayla Rolph is averaging 6.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Athena Tomlinson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 60.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

