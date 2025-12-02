Foster and IU Indianapolis host Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-4) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-4) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-4) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-4)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Nevaeh Foster scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 94-58 victory over the Anderson (IN) Ravens.

The Jaguars are 3-1 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is fifth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Hailey Smith paces the Jaguars with 5.9 boards.

The Mastodons are 0-3 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

IU Indianapolis averages 71.0 points, 5.0 more per game than the 66.0 Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of IU Indianapolis have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Olivia Smith is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 38.2%.

Rylee Bess is shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals. Alana Nelson is averaging 14.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

