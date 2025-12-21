Fordham hosts Fitzpatrick and New Haven

New Haven Chargers (5-6) at Fordham Rams (8-4) New York; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Haven plays Fordham…

New Haven Chargers (5-6) at Fordham Rams (8-4)

New York; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven plays Fordham after Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 20 points in New Haven’s 70-64 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Rams are 6-2 in home games. Fordham scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Chargers are 1-4 in road games. New Haven is fifth in the NEC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Pasha averaging 4.3.

Fordham makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than New Haven has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). New Haven scores 6.0 more points per game (68.5) than Fordham gives up to opponents (62.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Rams. Christian Henry is averaging 14.5 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Najimi George averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Chargers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Fitzpatrick is averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Chargers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

