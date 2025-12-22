Fordham hosts Fitzpatrick and New Haven

New Haven Chargers (5-6) at Fordham Rams (8-4) New York; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -12.5; over/under…

New Haven Chargers (5-6) at Fordham Rams (8-4)

New York; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -12.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven takes on Fordham after Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 20 points in New Haven’s 70-64 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Rams are 6-2 in home games. Fordham ranks second in the A-10 with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rikus Schulte averaging 6.2.

The Chargers have gone 1-4 away from home. New Haven is seventh in the NEC scoring 68.5 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

Fordham’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game New Haven gives up. New Haven scores 6.0 more points per game (68.5) than Fordham allows to opponents (62.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rams. Christian Henry is averaging 14.5 points and six assists over the last 10 games.

Fitzpatrick is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Chargers. Najimi George is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Chargers: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

