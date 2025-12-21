Ford leads Temple against Princeton after 23-point game

Princeton Tigers (3-10) at Temple Owls (7-5) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays Princeton after Derrian Ford…

Princeton Tigers (3-10) at Temple Owls (7-5)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays Princeton after Derrian Ford scored 23 points in Temple’s 68-63 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Owls are 5-1 in home games. Temple ranks fifth in the AAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Jordan Mason averaging 4.8.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the road. Princeton ranks eighth in the Ivy League shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Temple is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Princeton allows to opponents. Princeton’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Temple has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is scoring 18.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson Hicke is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

