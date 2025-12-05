Ford leads Murray State against Austin Peay after 21-point game

Murray State Racers (7-2) at Austin Peay Governors (4-1) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits…

Murray State Racers (7-2) at Austin Peay Governors (4-1)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Austin Peay after Haven Ford scored 21 points in Murray State’s 85-78 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Governors are 2-1 on their home court. Austin Peay averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Racers are 2-2 in road games. Murray State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Austin Peay’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Murray State allows. Murray State scores 24.2 more points per game (83.0) than Austin Peay gives up to opponents (58.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anovia Sheals is scoring 13.8 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Governors. Jim’Miyah Branton is averaging 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 62.9%.

Halli Poock averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 22.4% from beyond the arc. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is averaging 20.3 points and 10.1 rebounds.

