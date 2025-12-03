Forbes leads Marquette against DePaul after 24-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (4-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-6) Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits DePaul after…

Marquette Golden Eagles (4-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-6)

Chicago; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits DePaul after Skylar Forbes scored 24 points in Marquette’s 65-61 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Blue Demons are 2-3 on their home court. DePaul is 2-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-1 away from home. Marquette is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

DePaul is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 38.0% Marquette allows to opponents. Marquette has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The Blue Demons and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Natiah Nelson is averaging 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6%.

Forbes is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jaidynn Mason is averaging 12.0 points.

