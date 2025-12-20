Folgueiras’ 17 points sparks Iowa outburst in 55-point win over Bucknell

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Reserve Alvaro Folgueiras scored 15 of his 17 points before halftime and Iowa overwhelmed Bucknell…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Reserve Alvaro Folgueiras scored 15 of his 17 points before halftime and Iowa overwhelmed Bucknell 94-39 on Saturday.

Tavion Banks scored 16 points, Kael Combs 13 and Iowa saw 11 players score — finishing the night with a 60%-shooting effort (38 of 63).

Ruot Bijiek scored nine points for the Bison. Bucknell finished shooting 37% (15 of 41).

In helping the Hawkeyes (10-2) to a 43-21 halftime lead, Folgueiras shot 6 of 7 including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Iowa shot 57% (16 of 28) including 44% (4 of 9) from behind the arc.

The Hawkeyes opened the scoring spigot even more, reaching 51 points on 62.9% shooting (22 of 35).

Despite the Bison’s 10-2 start in the first three-and-a-half minutes, Iowa rallied and took control of the game over the next four-and-a-half minutes, outscoring Bucknell 17-0 and never looking back.

Bucknell (3-10) shot 40% (8 for 20) before the break.

Bucknell travels to face Holy Cross on New Year’s Eve.

Iowa hosts UMass Lowell on Dec. 29.

