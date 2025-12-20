Foley and the Quinnipiac Bobcats take on conference foe Marist

Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (3-8, 0-1 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-4, 1-0 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (3-8, 0-1 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anna Foley and Quinnipiac visit Justine Henry and Marist in MAAC action.

The Red Foxes have gone 2-3 in home games. Marist has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Bobcats are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marist averages 58.7 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 54.1 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Marist gives up.

The Red Foxes and Bobcats face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is scoring 12.9 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games.

Jackie Grisdale is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bobcats. Ella Ryan is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

