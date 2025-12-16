Florida takes on Florida A&M, aims for 10th straight home win

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-8) at Florida Gators (10-2) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to…

Florida A&M Rattlers (0-8) at Florida Gators (10-2)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Gators take on Florida A&M.

The Gators are 7-0 on their home court. Florida has a 9-2 record against teams over .500.

The Rattlers are 0-6 in road games. Florida A&M gives up 82.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 29.8 points per game.

Florida’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 25.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and four steals for the Gators. Nyadieng Yiech is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shaniyah McCarthy is shooting 37.2% and averaging 10.9 points for the Rattlers. Cornelia Ellington is averaging 9.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

