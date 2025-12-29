Florida State visits No. 12 North Carolina after Wilson’s 21-point game

Florida State Seminoles (7-6) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-1) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (7-6) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-1)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina hosts Florida State after Caleb Wilson scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 99-51 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Tar Heels are 9-0 on their home court. North Carolina is third in the ACC in rebounding averaging 39.2 rebounds. Wilson leads the Tar Heels with 10.8 boards.

The Seminoles are 0-2 on the road. Florida State is ninth in the ACC with 16.2 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 7.1.

North Carolina makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Florida State has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Florida State has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points greater than the 36.2% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Seminoles match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Bogavac is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 11.1 points. Wilson is averaging 19.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Martin Somerville is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 9.7 points and 1.6 steals. McCray is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

