Florida State visits Dayton after McCray’s 21-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (5-5) at Dayton Flyers (8-3) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -6.5; over/under…

Florida State Seminoles (5-5) at Dayton Flyers (8-3)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -6.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces Dayton after Robert McCray scored 21 points in Florida State’s 103-95 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Flyers have gone 6-0 in home games. Dayton is sixth in the A-10 scoring 79.7 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Seminoles have gone 0-1 away from home. Florida State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Dayton’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Dayton has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 16.1 points and 2.5 steals for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

McCray is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Seminoles. Lajae Jones is averaging 12.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.