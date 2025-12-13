Florida State Seminoles face the UMass Minutemen

UMass Minutemen (7-3) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-4) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -11.5; over/under…

UMass Minutemen (7-3) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-4)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -11.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass and Florida State square off in Sunrise, Florida.

The Seminoles are 5-4 in non-conference play. Florida State is ninth in the ACC with 16.1 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 6.8.

The Minutemen have a 7-3 record against non-conference oppponents. UMass is sixth in the MAC allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Florida State averages 84.2 points, 12.7 more per game than the 71.5 UMass allows. UMass has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Seminoles. Lajae Jones is averaging 12.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6%.

Marcus Banks is averaging 18.4 points for the Minutemen. Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 16 points and 8.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

